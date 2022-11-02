Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Atlassian Co. Plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Atlassian in a report released on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlassian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.78.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $191.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 1.00. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $454.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,458,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 103,368 shares of company stock worth $21,374,004 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.