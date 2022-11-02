JasmyCoin (JASMY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $166.08 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $166.08 million and approximately $135.00 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003193 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,183.69 or 0.30678108 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011979 BTC.
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,800,000,000 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
