iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $108.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 488.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,247,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

