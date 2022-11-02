iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Raised by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,285 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,860,610 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79.

