IPVERSE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $467.10 Million (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $186,899.00 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 82% against the dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,183.69 or 0.30678108 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011979 BTC.

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

