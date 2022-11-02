Iowa State Bank Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,393 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Salesforce by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $862,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 22,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 53,583 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.60. The company had a trading volume of 57,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,181. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.82 and its 200 day moving average is $167.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a PE ratio of 295.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,876 shares of company stock worth $12,386,637. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

