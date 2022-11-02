Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IONS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.