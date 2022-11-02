Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE VLT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 26,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income Trust II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.