Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:VCV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,708. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
