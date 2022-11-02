Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:VCV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,708. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 44,727 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

