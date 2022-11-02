Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.60.

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $851,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

