International Paper to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Shares of IP stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in International Paper by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 80,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in International Paper by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

