Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NTLA opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $143.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

