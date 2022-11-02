Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the chip maker on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Intel has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Intel has a payout ratio of 69.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intel to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,886,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $539,549,000 after buying an additional 711,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,036,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $150,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

