Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITGR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR stock traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $63.88. 320,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,172. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.16. Integer has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $92.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Integer by 6,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Integer by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Integer by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

