Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.07.

NASDAQ PODD traded up $7.26 on Tuesday, hitting $266.07. The stock had a trading volume of 532,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,679. Insulet has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.44.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $7,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $18,527,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

