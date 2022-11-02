Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) EVP Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) EVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Insperity Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NSP traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.35. The stock had a trading volume of 323,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,183. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.52.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Insperity by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

