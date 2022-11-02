Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) EVP Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) EVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NSP traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.35. The stock had a trading volume of 323,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,183. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.52.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Insperity by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
