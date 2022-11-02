Insider Selling: United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) EVP Sells 649 Shares of Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 649 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $24,999.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

United Community Banks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UCBI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 622,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.99. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $39.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,419,000 after purchasing an additional 672,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,304,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,773,000 after buying an additional 548,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

