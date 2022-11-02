Insider Selling: Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Sells 20,112 Shares of Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $58,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,056,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 65,230 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $201,560.70.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 4,875 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $19,548.75.

On Monday, September 12th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $113,940.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,653 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $10,930.36.

On Thursday, August 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,620 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $7,306.20.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $31,177.63.

On Thursday, August 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 432 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $1,944.00.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLAP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 1,661,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,209. Terran Orbital Co. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terran Orbital Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LLAP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

