Insider Selling: Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Major Shareholder Sells 8,255,607 Shares of Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 16,312,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,725. Quotient Limited has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $6.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Shares of Quotient are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Thursday, November 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quotient by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Quotient in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

