Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 556,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,852.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Clem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $120,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $257,500.00.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

OSH traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,621. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $47.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Institutional Trading of Oak Street Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,500 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $73,233,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 259.3% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,329 shares during the period. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $11,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

