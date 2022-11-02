Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Sells 120,622 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $3,646,403.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,066,388 shares in the company, valued at $32,236,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,731,500.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

KYMR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. 577,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,646. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $69.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after buying an additional 1,329,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after buying an additional 1,419,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after buying an additional 530,935 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,989,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

