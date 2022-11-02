Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BL stock traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 488,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,474. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $4,676,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 2.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.