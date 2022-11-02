Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 14th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $285,630.00.
- On Friday, August 12th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $379,000.00.
NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.60. 1,610,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,824. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.17.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
