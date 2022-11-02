Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $285,630.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $379,000.00.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.60. 1,610,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,824. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

