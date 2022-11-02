Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO Sells 82,070 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) CEO George Chamoun sold 82,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $730,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,975.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $774,598.33.

ACVA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,351. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.16. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,176,000 after buying an additional 7,878,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,390 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,045,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after buying an additional 1,175,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,639,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,705,000 after buying an additional 1,047,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 1,579,823 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

