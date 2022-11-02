Insider Buying: Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Director Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,692.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

NYSE B traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $34.94. 277,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 688.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 117,644 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 655,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,538,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Barnes Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Barnes Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

