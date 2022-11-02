Inscape (TSE:INQ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as low as C$0.08. Inscape shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 32,500 shares trading hands.

Inscape Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$862,860.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.52.

Get Inscape alerts:

Inscape (TSE:INQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.86 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inscape Company Profile

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Furniture and Walls. The company offers workstations; storage, including laterals, verticals, and pedestals; lockers and cubbies, specialty storage, laminate casegoods, and nuform shapes; benching; systems; tables, such as coffee, meeting and standing, and height adjustable tables; and task chairs, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inscape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.