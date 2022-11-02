Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Coverage Initiated at Westpark Capital

Equities researchers at Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviz Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of INVZ stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. 892,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,987. Innoviz Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $635.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1,625.51%. Research analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Innoviz Technologies by 68.3% during the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,686,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $11,776,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $8,806,000. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 100.6% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 7,221,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

