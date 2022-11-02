IndiGG One Day Volume Hits $73,732.00 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, IndiGG has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One IndiGG token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $73,732.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

