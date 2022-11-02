Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 53,335 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,188 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,335 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $263,732,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13,601.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 818,522 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

