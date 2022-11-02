iHeartMedia (IHRT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. iHeartMedia has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. iHeartMedia had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $954.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. On average, analysts expect iHeartMedia to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 54,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $503,782.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 96,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

