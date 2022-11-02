H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09, RTT News reports. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. H&R Block updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

