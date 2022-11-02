Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

