Hovde Group Trims Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Target Price to $44.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Hovde Group to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s current price.
CUBI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.
Customers Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %
Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. 283,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49.
About Customers Bancorp
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.
