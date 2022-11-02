Hovde Group Trims Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Target Price to $44.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Hovde Group to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s current price.

CUBI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. 283,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,032,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 34,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 267,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

