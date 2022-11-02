Hovde Group Increases Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Price Target to $66.00

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Hovde Group to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Coastal Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coastal Financial Price Performance

Shares of CCB traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,617. Coastal Financial has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

In related news, COO John J. Dickson sold 1,021 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $41,493.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,644.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 19.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the second quarter worth about $17,172,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the second quarter worth about $5,718,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the second quarter worth about $4,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 96.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 47,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,820,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

