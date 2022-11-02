Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Raised to $215.00 at Cowen

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cowen to $215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HON. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.
Honeywell International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,373,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,906. The company has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.71. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honeywell International (HON)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.