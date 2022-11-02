Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Raised to $215.00 at Cowen

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cowen to $215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HON. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,373,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,906. The company has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.71. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Honeywell International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.