HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Up 8.2% in October

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,100 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 530,600 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
HilleVax Trading Up 0.4 %
HilleVax stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.46. 124,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,848. HilleVax has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 25.54, a quick ratio of 25.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.16). Analysts predict that HilleVax will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
