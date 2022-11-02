HI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $124.85 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $124.85 million and $595,069.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007824 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00040185 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00042715 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022794 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04644527 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $705,620.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

