Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.85 Per Share

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINTGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Henderson International Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:HINT opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £326.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 165.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 170.58. Henderson International Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 184 ($2.22).

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

