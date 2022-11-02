Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $4.25 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Heliogen Stock Performance

NYSE:HLGN opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. Heliogen has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Heliogen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen

In other news, major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 104,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $252,836.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,752.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,193,506 shares of company stock worth $5,765,735. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter worth approximately $30,508,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new position in Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth $7,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth $6,430,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth $5,908,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Heliogen by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 593,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

