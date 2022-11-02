Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.
Heidrick & Struggles International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.
Shares of HSII stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $557.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $49.03.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,552.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
