Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 260.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

