HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Sells $2,198,793.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.13. 1,084,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,235. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.52.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

