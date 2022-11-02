Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Hawaiian stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.84. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

