Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Up 8.3% in October

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,338,000 after acquiring an additional 557,341 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 239,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 95.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,364,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 643.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after buying an additional 174,025 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

HE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,302. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $895.61 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

