Harmony (ONE) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Harmony (ONE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Harmony has a total market cap of $232.55 million and $20.31 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.62 or 0.30498220 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,660,287,245 coins and its circulating supply is 12,772,244,245 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

