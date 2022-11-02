HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Update

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,200 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 800,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Gordon Jezard sold 83,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $1,269,760.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $74,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $137,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HONE. Piper Sandler raised HarborOne Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Compass Point lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.68.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.