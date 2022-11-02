HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Update

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,200 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 800,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Gordon Jezard sold 83,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $1,269,760.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $74,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $137,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.68.
HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.
HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.
Featured Articles
