Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 154.64%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,082,000 after acquiring an additional 106,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 69,148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 261,979 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile



Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

