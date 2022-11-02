Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on HAFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Hanmi Financial Stock Down 1.0 %
HAFC traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 199,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $807.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.98.
Hanmi Financial Company Profile
Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)
