Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HAFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

HAFC traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 199,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $807.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

