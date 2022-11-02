Gwenn Hansen Sells 1,165 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $15,005.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $273,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 283,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

