Gwenn Hansen Sells 1,165 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $15,005.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $273,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 283,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $34.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NRIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
