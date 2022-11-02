Guild (GHLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Guild had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $287.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.33 million. On average, analysts expect Guild to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild Stock Up 0.8 %

GHLD stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $522.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. Guild has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Guild

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,995.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Guild during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Guild in the second quarter valued at $137,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Guild in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Guild

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.